Delhi Man Hits Daughter-in-law with Brick Over 'Demand to Work and Support Husband'

A 26-year-old was severely injured after being hit non-stop on the head with a brick by her father-in-law on Tuesday. According to cops, the woman was assaulted by the accused after she wanted to work. The incident took place in northwest Delhi.

A video of the assault went viral on social media. Source said the accused became furious when he heard that the woman demanded to work and assist her husband Praveen Kumar. The 26-year-old was assaulted when she had just left the house for a job interview on Wednesday.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed Kajal was walking in a lane in Delhi’s Prem Nagar when her father-in-law came and assaulted her with a brick in his hand.

The accused is seen confronting the woman and hitting her twice with the brick and then chasing her. In the video, a local was also seen running towards the two in order to help the woman.

When Kajal tried to escape her father-in-law on the road for the first time, he refused to let her pass and delivered the first blow. The man then chased Kajal with the brick.

The woman was later taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by her husband, where she was administered 17 stitches to treat her head injury.

Read all the Latest India News here