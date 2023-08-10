CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsDelhi NewsBihar Hospital VideoRBI MPC
Home » India » Delhi Man Stabs Brother-in-Law With Scissors in Khajuri Khas Area; Held
1-MIN READ

Delhi Man Stabs Brother-in-Law With Scissors in Khajuri Khas Area; Held

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 16:20 IST

Delhi, India

Based on the victim’s statement, an attempt to murder case has been registered against Shamshad and he has been arrested, the DCP said. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Based on the victim’s statement, an attempt to murder case has been registered against Shamshad and he has been arrested, the DCP said. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Wednesday around 11.30 am when Idrees, the victim, allegedly abused Shamshad (42) for torturing his sister, who got married to the accused 10 years ago

A man allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old brother-in-law with scissors in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 11.30 am when Idrees, the victim, allegedly abused Shamshad (42) for torturing his sister, who got married to the accused 10 years ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

When Idrees hurled abuses at Shamshad, he got enraged and allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the neck, Tirkey said.

Based on the victim’s statement, an attempt to murder case has been registered against Shamshad and he has been arrested, the DCP said.

Idrees is a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, while Shamshad lives in Khajuri Khas here, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. arrested
first published:August 10, 2023, 16:20 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 16:20 IST