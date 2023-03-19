Man Forcefully Pushes Woman into Car in Delhi's Mangolpuri, Video Goes Viral; Vehicle Traced

A man was seen in a video beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car on a busy road near Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi on Saturday. The vehicle and driver have been traced.

Police said that a team of personnel was sent to Gurugram’s Ratan Vihar where the car is from.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing a man in a white t-shirt grabbing the woman by the collar and pushing her violently into the car - a taxi with a yellow number plate.

The man thrashes the woman after pushing her inside the car and then goes onto sit on the front seat while another man in a black t-shirt gets inside the car and sits next to the woman.

Giving an update on the matter on Sunday, police said that two boys and a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber, adding that a scuffle broke out between them on the way.

After the argument, the girl wanted to leave, police said.

#UPDATE | The vehicle & driver have been traced. Two boys & a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber. On the way, there was an argument & scuffle b/w them. After the argument, the girl wanted to leave. It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes… https://t.co/PqL03w73Ba pic.twitter.com/vllOxqRVs2— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

“It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes the girl inside the car. Further probe underway," Delhi Police said.

