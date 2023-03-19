CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Forcefully Pushes Woman into Car in Delhi's Mangolpuri, Video Goes Viral; Vehicle Traced
1-MIN READ

Man Forcefully Pushes Woman into Car in Delhi's Mangolpuri, Video Goes Viral; Vehicle Traced

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Police said a probe is underway into the incident.

Delhi Police said a probe is underway into the incident.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing a man in a white t-shirt grabbing the woman by the collar and pushing her violently into the car - a taxi with a yellow number plate

A man was seen in a video beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car on a busy road near Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi on Saturday. The vehicle and driver have been traced.

Police said that a team of personnel was sent to Gurugram’s Ratan Vihar where the car is from.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing a man in a white t-shirt grabbing the woman by the collar and pushing her violently into the car - a taxi with a yellow number plate.

The man thrashes the woman after pushing her inside the car and then goes onto sit on the front seat while another man in a black t-shirt gets inside the car and sits next to the woman.

Giving an update on the matter on Sunday, police said that two boys and a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber, adding that a scuffle broke out between them on the way.

After the argument, the girl wanted to leave, police said.

“It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes the girl inside the car. Further probe underway," Delhi Police said.

first published:March 19, 2023, 08:56 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 09:30 IST
