Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Two factories in Nilothi Village, 20 Fire Tenders Deployed

A massive fire broke out at two factories in Delhi’s Nilothi village on Monday. Information about the incident was received at 8.52 am, Delhi Fire Services said, adding that 20 fire tenders have been deployed.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries to anyone so far: Delhi Fire Service(Video source - Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/dm3jX4KWvZ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Earlier this month, the emergency ward of Delhi AIIMS was temporarily shut after a fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital building on August 7. All the people in the vicinity were immediately evacuated after a fire call was received from the emergency ward of AIIMS at 11:54 am.