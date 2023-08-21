CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Two factories in Nilothi Village, 20 Fire Tenders Deployed

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Fire breaks out at two factories in NIlothi village. (Image/ANI)

Information about the incident was received at 8.52 am, Delhi Fire Services said, adding that 20 fire tenders have been deployed

A massive fire broke out at two factories in Delhi’s Nilothi village on Monday. Information about the incident was received at 8.52 am, Delhi Fire Services said, adding that 20 fire tenders have been deployed.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, the emergency ward of Delhi AIIMS was temporarily shut after a fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital building on August 7. All the people in the vicinity were immediately evacuated after a fire call was received from the emergency ward of AIIMS at 11:54 am.

