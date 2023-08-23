Delhi Rape Case: Accused Govt Officer Takes Potency Test; Underwent Vasectomy 20 Yrs Ago, Says Lawyer

The Delhi government officer, who was suspended and arrested for raping his dead friend’s teen daughter, underwent a potency test on Tuesday, a India Today report mentioned. Generally, a potency test is taken in a criminal case of sexual assault or rape, to understand whether an accused is capable of engaging in sexual acts.

Presented before a Delhi court on Tuesday, the accused couple, identified as Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani, has been placed in one-day judicial custody.

The legal representative for the duo said the accusations against Khakha are unfounded, highlighting that he had previously undergone a vasectomy 20 years ago and it is not possible for him to get the girl pregnant.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Delhi Police to allow her to meet with the minor girl.

In a letter to Shah, she also urged the home minister to order an inquiry into the delay in arresting the accused and to shift the girl to AIIMS for better treatment.

Premoday Khakha — a deputy director in the city government’s women and child development department — allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi Police. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, said that while the police and the hospital authorities prevented her from meeting the girl and her mother, they allowed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson to interact with the mother.

