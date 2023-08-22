Delhi Minor Rape Case: Accused & Wife Arrested, DCW's Maliwal Spends Night at Hospital to Meet Victim

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal continued her ‘dharna’ at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, has been admitted. The DCW chief alleged that she had not been allowed to meet the minor victim or her family since Monday morning.
“I am here since morning but till now Delhi police have not allowed me to meet the survivor and her family. NCPCR was allowed but DCW is not being allowed. I will not go until they allow me to meet the survivor. I want to know whether she is getting all possible help or not, whether she is getting proper treatment or not," Maliwal said.
#WATCH | Delhi government official rape case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal continues to sit on 'dharna' at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl has been admitted
Meanwhile, Delhi CM ordered the suspension of the accused official on Monday, shortly after which, he, along with his wife was arrested by the Delhi Police.
#WATCH | The now-suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife have been detained by Police.
Latest Updates in Delhi Rape Case
- Delhi Minister Atishi called it a shocking case and demanded that the “Delhi Police must take strict action". She also refuted rumours that the accused official worked as her OSD.
- An FIR against the senior official was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.
- News18 has learnt that the officer was a family friend of the minor, said to be 17 years of age and a student of Class 12.
- The girl’s father passed away in 2020, following which, the accused brought her to his home. The victim lived in the accused’s house from October 2020 to February 2021 during which, she was sexually harassed and physically molested and repeatedly raped by her uncle.
- When the minor became pregnant after months of abuse, she was forced to terminate her pregnancy by the wife of the accused.
- BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj accused DCW chief Swati Maliwal of doing politics over the case. Swaraj also asked when the FIR was registered against the accused on August 13 why the Delhi government did not take action against him sooner.