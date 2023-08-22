Delhi Minor Rape Case: Accused & Wife Arrested, DCW's Maliwal Spends Night at Hospital to Meet Victim

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal continued her ‘dharna’ at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, has been admitted. The DCW chief alleged that she had not been allowed to meet the minor victim or her family since Monday morning.

“I am here since morning but till now Delhi police have not allowed me to meet the survivor and her family. NCPCR was allowed but DCW is not being allowed. I will not go until they allow me to meet the survivor. I want to know whether she is getting all possible help or not, whether she is getting proper treatment or not," Maliwal said.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM ordered the suspension of the accused official on Monday, shortly after which, he, along with his wife was arrested by the Delhi Police.

