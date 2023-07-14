Delhi: More Rains Likely on Saturday As City Battles Deluge; 3 Boys Drown in Floodwater | 10 Points

Yamuna water level on Friday receded and was recorded at 208.17 metres at 6 pm on Friday, just a day after it touched a peak of 208.66 metres as per the Central Water Commission.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also conducted a survey at the ITO intersection and Rajghat after it was submerged as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage.

Several areas in the city, including Red Fort, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Rajghat, and ITO continue to be submerged in water bringing traffic to a halt.

Here are 10 highlights on the flood situation in Delhi-NCR: