Delhi: More Rains Likely on Saturday As City Battles Deluge; 3 Boys Drown in Floodwater | 10 Points

Yamuna water level on Friday receded and was recorded at 208.17 metres at 6 pm on Friday, just a day after it touched a peak of 208.66 metres as per the Central Water Commission.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also conducted a survey at the ITO intersection and Rajghat after it was submerged as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage.
Several areas in the city, including Red Fort, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Rajghat, and ITO continue to be submerged in water bringing traffic to a halt.
Here are 10 highlights on the flood situation in Delhi-NCR:
- Three boys drowned to death in a ditch at a metro construction site while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur Chowk area on Friday.
- After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm on Friday.
- Okhla water treatment plant restarted on Friday as the water levels in the Yamuna River began to recede, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced. The government had announced the closure of three water treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.
- Water from the Yamuna entered Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat in Delhi, inundating its lawns and pathways. The flood water rose up to the memorial complex’s entrance to the marble platform where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated.
- Traffic movement remained restricted at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover and on Bhairon Road due to heavy flooding. The Delhi Traffic Police has also asked commuters to avoid arterial ITO junctions.
- Construction of the first-ever metro bridge over the Yamuna was halted due to the rising water level of the river.
- The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shut the Red Fort for visitors on Friday as the iconic 17th-century landmark was almost submerged in water.
- A total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna.
- Water paucity hit several parts of Delhi, including Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Patel Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Moolchand, and South Extension.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for moderate rain and thundershowers on Saturday in Delhi.