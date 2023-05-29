Delhi Shocker: Boy Stabs Teen Girl Repeatedly, Smashes Head With Concrete Slab | Gory Video

A 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a boy in the Shahbad dairy area in the Outer North District of Delhi on Sunday.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the girl walking down the street when she was intercepted by the accused, identified as Sahil, who proceeded to stab her repeatedly before smashing her head with a concrete slab.

The incident took place on a busy street with onlookers passing by without stooping to help the victim.

The deceased was identified as Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in the Shahbad dairy area. Police arrived at the scene to find the girl’s dead body lying in the street.

Sakshi was allegedly in a relationship with the accused, Sahil. The couple reportedly had an argument a day before the incident.

An FIR u/s 302 IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father. The accused, Sahil is still absconding. Efforts to nab him are underway.