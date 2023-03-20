Weather News: Orange Alert in Delhi as Rain Likely to Continue; Clear Skies & Hot Days Ahead for Mumbai

Several cities across India are expected to continue seeing cloudy skies and rainy weather the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Delhi. The national capital is expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds and a possible hailstorm.

Meanwhile, clear skies are forecast for Mumbai this week, following unseasonal rains and the city’s day temperatures are likely to increase by the end of the week. The city on Saturday recorded its lowest maximum temperature during March in the past two years.

Check the weather forecast for other cities across the country here.

Delhi

Hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing the maximum temperature three notches below the season’s average to 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An orange alert has been issued in the capital on Monday, reported Hindustan Times. Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said there were chances that most of Delhi would record rain on Monday, with the city also expected to witness gusty winds of up to 40km/hr along with hail in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather department has advised people to stay indoors and not take shelter under trees, lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls. It has also urged people to keep away from water bodies.

Gurugram

Parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging for a second day in a row on Sunday, with Narsinghpur, Pataudi road and Atul Kataria chowk badly affected.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) spokesperson said heavy rain during this time of the year was unexpected, but added that the civic body had installed pumps to dewater some areas, as per Hindustan Times.

Mumbai

After unseasonal showers brought respite from the heat in the city, the temperatures in Mumbai are likely to remain low and increase by Friday.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded its lowest maximum temperature during March in the past two years, as per reports. On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius.

“The forecast for the coming week shows mainly clear skies with the temperature also witnessing a steady rise. The maximum temperature of the city may go up to 36-37 degrees by Friday,” said an IMD official, as per Free Press Journal.

Bengaluru

The sky in Bengaluru is expected to be generally cloudy, with mist likely in the early morning hours in certain areas and rain or thundershowers very likely towards the evening and night, as per Indian Express.

The maximum and minimum temperatures during this time are expected to be around 32 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Read all the Latest India News here