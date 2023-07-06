Dark Clouds Take Over Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Expected as More Showers on Cards

Delhiites woke up to yet another rainy morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, as reported by the weather department.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from K Kamraj Marg pic.twitter.com/UnAESRZAOX— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion in various areas. The city received 5mm of rainfall since Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted additional showers in the coming days for Delhi and its surrounding regions.

The maximum temperature for Thursday is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 81, categorizing it as “satisfactory." An AQI ranging from zero to 50 is considered “good," 51 to 100 as “satisfactory," 101 to 200 as “moderate," 201 to 300 as “poor," 301 to 400 as “very poor," and 401 to 500 as “severe." The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 percent, as per the IMD bulletin.

What’s Up With Monsoon in Other Cities

Other parts of India also have been witnessing heavy monsoon rains lately, with IMD issuing alerts in some cities.

The weather department issues an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai after moderate to heavy rains lashed city overnight and more showers were predicted on Thursday.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some of their bus routes were diverted at Sion due to waterlogging at around 4.45 am.

Parts of Kerala, too, have been receiving heavy downpour which has led to flooding in many areas. Kakkad River was overflowing on Thursday with its water entering residential areas in Kannur city after heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Kerala | Kakkad River overflows and enters residential areas in Kannur city due to heavy rainfall here. Makeshift barricading put up to discourage people from using the routes that are flooded. pic.twitter.com/hnc5lufgLA— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Makeshift barricading were put up to prevent people from using the routes that are flooded.

A few residential areas in Kottayam city also were waterlogged following incessant rainfall and amid Kodoor river nearing overflow. IMD had issued a Yellow alert for the district today.