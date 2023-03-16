CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Delhi News LIVE: K Kavitha to be Quizzed Again, Day 4 of Parl Washout Likely; Rain May Hit Capital

Delhi News LIVE Updates: K Kavitha is likely to address the media around 10 am, outside her Delhi residence — 23, Tuglaq Road. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's presence in the Parliament is expected amid fireworks over his London tour

Published By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 08:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi News: BRS MLC K Kavitha at ED office last week, and Opposition's march to the agency office on Wednesday. (PTI/News18)
Delhi News: BRS MLC K Kavitha at ED office last week, and Opposition's march to the agency office on Wednesday. (PTI/News18)

Delhi News LIVE Updates: The national capital will witness some major action today as the citizens wait to see if the Budget session of the Parliament will be washed out of day four and action related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Telangana CM’s daughter, K Kavitha, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for round two of questioning. She is also likely to address the media around 10 am, outside her Delhi residence — 23, Tuglaq Road.

During last round of questioning, KCR’s daughter was grilled for more than nine hours and was confronted with her close aide, Arun Ramchandra Pillai. Kavitha Read More

Mar 16, 2023 08:01 IST

Delhi Govt's 2023-24 Budget Outlay Could Be Close to Rs 80,000 Cr

With boosted tax revenue, the Delhi government’s budget outlay for 2023-24, to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, they said The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier. (PTI)

Mar 16, 2023 07:57 IST

Opposition MPs on Protest March Over Adani Issue Stopped at Vijay Chowk

Leaders of several opposition parties were on Wednesday stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. As the opposition leaders were stopped from proceeding to the agency’s office, they returned to Parliament complex.

Mar 16, 2023 07:55 IST

'Wanted': BRS & BJP Engage in Poster War Ahead of K Kavitha's ED Questioning

BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal and ‘Wanted’ in posters released by BRS ahead of party leader K Kavitha’s Questioning in Delhi excise policy case.

Mar 16, 2023 07:53 IST

Air India Passengers Stranded at Chicago Airport; Await Clarity on Flight to Delhi

America’s Chicago airport saw around 300 passengers stranded, who were supposed to board an Air India flight to Delhi. They were stranded since Tuesday after their flight was cancelled due to technical reasons. Some passengers complained that there was still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi. The flight was to depart from Chicago O’hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.

Mar 16, 2023 07:51 IST

Opposition Parties to Meet Over Adani Issue Ahead of Parliament Session Today | Points

  • Some opposition parties will meet and discuss the Adani-Hindenburg report ahead of the Parliament session today at 10 am.
  • The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will be raised yet again to probe the report.
  • On Wednesday, opposition leaders from 18 parties met to discuss the matter.
  • They will also step up their attack on the government by demanding a discussion on misuse of ED and CBI.
Mar 16, 2023 07:48 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, No Casualties So Far

A fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Several fire engines are present on the spot

Mar 16, 2023 07:46 IST

Tejashwi Yadav's Plea to Quash CBI Summons to be Heard by Delhi High Court Today

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to him by the CBI for appearing before it in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Mar 16, 2023 07:44 IST

K Kavitha Summoned for Questioning by ED, 4th Day of Second Part of Parliament's Budget Session | Top Delhi News

  • SC agreed to hear on March 24 a plea by K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader.
  • K Kavitha has been summoned for a questioning by the ED on March 16.
  • The 4th day of the second part of Parliament’s Budget session will take place today.
  • Both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday following a ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks.
  • Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume at 11 am today.

has maintained that she has nothing to do with the alleged liquor scam, and she has not met Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia ever in her life.

The ED, however, maintains that Hyderabad-based business man, Pillai, was a proxy for Kavitha and she was the ultimate beneficiary. It will be interesting to see if the BRS MLC is also confronted with Sisodia as ED claims both leaders were supposed to meet at a Delhi hotel in connection with the excise policy.

In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.

On Wednesday, the opposition leaders had marched to the ED office and also brought placards in Parliament, describing the allegations against the Adani group as “the Prime Minister’s friend’s scam”. There is also a possibility of Rahul Gandhi attending the Budget session today, amid fireworks over his London tour.

Sports News

Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with a life-threatening car accident in December, is expected to be out of action for the majority or all of 2023 and beyond. Hence, in his absence, David Warner could lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals team management feel that Warner would be the right choice to lead the franchise.

Delhi Weather

Meanwhile, Delhi is all set to witness rain in the next few days, after recording 2023’s warmest day on Wednesday. According to an India Meteorolgical Department (IMD) forecast, the national capital may witness a rainy weekend and a wet start to next week.

The city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Thursday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, has also forecast rain activity in the Delhi-NCR for the next four to five days.

