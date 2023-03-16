Live now
Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 08:01 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi News LIVE Updates: The national capital will witness some major action today as the citizens wait to see if the Budget session of the Parliament will be washed out of day four and action related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Telangana CM’s daughter, K Kavitha, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for round two of questioning. She is also likely to address the media around 10 am, outside her Delhi residence — 23, Tuglaq Road.
During last round of questioning, KCR’s daughter was grilled for more than nine hours and was confronted with her close aide, Arun Ramchandra Pillai. Kavitha Read More
With boosted tax revenue, the Delhi government’s budget outlay for 2023-24, to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, they said The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier. (PTI)
Leaders of several opposition parties were on Wednesday stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. As the opposition leaders were stopped from proceeding to the agency’s office, they returned to Parliament complex.
BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal and ‘Wanted’ in posters released by BRS ahead of party leader K Kavitha’s Questioning in Delhi excise policy case.
Hyderabad,Telangana | BRS-BJP poster war: Ahead of ED questioning MLC K Kavitha now posters have come up in Hyderabad. In the posters BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal & ‘Wanted’. Posters were seen at two different places in Hyderabad (14.3) pic.twitter.com/xxY7rZKlaL
— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023
America’s Chicago airport saw around 300 passengers stranded, who were supposed to board an Air India flight to Delhi. They were stranded since Tuesday after their flight was cancelled due to technical reasons. Some passengers complained that there was still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi. The flight was to depart from Chicago O’hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.
A fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Several fire engines are present on the spot
Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area. Several fire engines are present on the spot.
We have 12 vehicles present at the spot. Metal and plastic work is done here. No casualty has been reported as of now: ADO AK Sharma, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/DRjRx3em0z
— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to him by the CBI for appearing before it in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.
The ED, however, maintains that Hyderabad-based business man, Pillai, was a proxy for Kavitha and she was the ultimate beneficiary. It will be interesting to see if the BRS MLC is also confronted with Sisodia as ED claims both leaders were supposed to meet at a Delhi hotel in connection with the excise policy.
In Parliament, the session may be washed out for the fourth day as the Centre continues to insist on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Indian democracy in the UK. Opposition too has been digging in its heels into the Adani row.
On Wednesday, the opposition leaders had marched to the ED office and also brought placards in Parliament, describing the allegations against the Adani group as “the Prime Minister’s friend’s scam”. There is also a possibility of Rahul Gandhi attending the Budget session today, amid fireworks over his London tour.
Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with a life-threatening car accident in December, is expected to be out of action for the majority or all of 2023 and beyond. Hence, in his absence, David Warner could lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals team management feel that Warner would be the right choice to lead the franchise.
Meanwhile, Delhi is all set to witness rain in the next few days, after recording 2023’s warmest day on Wednesday. According to an India Meteorolgical Department (IMD) forecast, the national capital may witness a rainy weekend and a wet start to next week.
The city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Thursday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, has also forecast rain activity in the Delhi-NCR for the next four to five days.
