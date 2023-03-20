Delhi LIVE: Parl Deadlock Over Rahul, Adani Issue Expected to Continue; Security Upped At Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mahapanchayat Today

Read more

am to chalk out their strategy for the ongoing session.

Meanwhile, security personnel have also been deployed at Ramlila Maidan in view of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ today.

Parliament Logjam

The first week of the second leg of the budget session was one of the least productive, as the parliamentary proceedings were disrupted this week without transacting any business owing to disruptions by treasury benches and opposition members. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for the remarks that he made in London recently about democratic backsliding in India.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition continued its demand for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani Group of companies. The government now has only two weeks to get the Union Budget for FY 2023-2024 passed in Parliament.

Things took a turn for worse with the Delhi Police turning up at Gandhi’s doorstep on Sunday morning. After nearly two hours of drama, Rahul Gandhi, with legal help from Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sent a preliminary reply to Delhi Police regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he made in Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Terming the police action as “unprecedented”, Gandhi, in his preliminary reply, questioned the sudden urgency shown by the Delhi Police over his January 30 remarks made in Srinagar and sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response, according to sources privy of the development.

Gandhi, in a four-page preliminary reply to Delhi Police, assured that he would give details of the women he spoke about within a fortnight, and asked whether this had anything to do with his position taken both inside and outside Parliament on the Adani issue, sources said.

He also asked whether campaigns of other political parties including the ruling BJP, have been subjected to such kind of scrutiny or questioning, they added.

This was the third time that Gandhi was approached in this regard, the officials said, adding a notice with a questionnaire was sent to him earlier seeking details of victims who approached him about sexual harassment as the police wants to initiate a probe into the matter as soon as it gets the information.

Security had been stepped up around Gandhi’s residence as the police team descended there.

