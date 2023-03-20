Delhi LIVE: Parl Deadlock Over Rahul, Adani Issue Expected to Continue; Security Upped At Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mahapanchayat Today

Live now
Published By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 08:21 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi News LIVE Updates: With the rain expected to continue to lash parts of Delhi, the temperature in the national capital is likely to remain below normal on Monday as well. However, the city is set to witness political heat as the Parliament logjam between the BJP-led Central government and Congress-led Opposition is expected to continue today as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meet for the second week of the second leg of the budget session.
Before the proceedings of the Parliament begin today, the Congress and like-minded parties have decided to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s office at 9:15 Read More
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives PM Fumio Kishida.
Several cities across India are expected to continue seeing cloudy skies and rainy weather the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Delhi. The national capital is expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds and a possible hailstorm. READ MORE
Delhi logged 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the Health department.
The city has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.
The capital had on Saturday recorded 58 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.52 per cent.
Hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing the maximum temperature three notches below the season’s average to 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, they said. Hailstorms were reported at various parts of the national capital including Palam, Chilpighat and Ayanagar, the IMD said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 66 per cent, a senior IMD official said. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Monday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera seeking transfer and clubbing of FIRs lodged against him in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE
In the midst of the simmering row over his “democracy under threat” remarks in the UK, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday faced a Delhi police team that reached his residence to inquire about his “women are still being sexually assaulted” statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, intensifying the BJP-Congress verbal slugfest.
Gandhi in his initial response termed the police action “unprecedented” and questioned the process as well as the sudden urgency shown over his remarks made in Srinagar 45 days ago. He also sought 8-10 days for a detailed response to the queries, sources said.
A furious Congress condemned the Delhi Police action after the cops knocked on Gandhi’s doors for the third time in five days asking him to provide information on the women “victims” so that the police can take up their case. The opposition party attacked the central government, accusing it of harassment, intimidation and political vendetta, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was “only discharging its lawful duty”.
After Rahul Gandhi sent a preliminary reply to Delhi Police, which had landed at his residence on Sunday morning regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he had made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, the Congress and like-minded parties have decided to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s office on Monday to chalk out their strategy for the ongoing Parliament session.
While the opposition parties are pressing for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg report concerning the Adani group, Kharge said the Congress will not stop questioning the Centre over the Adani row.
“Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared by the police visit as it was done only to divert attention from the Adani issue. We will continue to question them (the BJP) on Adani, no matter how much they want to save him,” Kharge said.
As Parliament gears up to meet for the second week, early signs show it is likely to be a repeat of what happened the first week.
Things have taken a turn for the worse with the Delhi Police turning up at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep on Sunday morning to question him over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “women are still being sexually assaulted” and asked him to provide information about the “victims” to take up their complaints. READ MORE
The Delhi Police will deploy over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather for Monday’s ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, officials said. READ MORE
Delhi | Security personnel deployed at Ramlila Maidan in view of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police’s notice about his “women still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while questioning the process adopted by the authorities and a sudden urgency after a 45-day delay. The Congress leader gave the 10-point reply hours after a Delhi Police team knocked on his doors for the third time in five days. He also sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response to the questions posed by Delhi police over his January 30 remarks, the sources said.
The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence around 10 am and was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding the team left around 1 pm.
According to the police, Gandhi stated in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”, and since the Yatra had passed through Delhi also, they wanted to ascertain if any victim had approached the Congress leader here so that they can initiate a probe into the matter.
Meanwhile, security personnel have also been deployed at Ramlila Maidan in view of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ today.
The first week of the second leg of the budget session was one of the least productive, as the parliamentary proceedings were disrupted this week without transacting any business owing to disruptions by treasury benches and opposition members. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for the remarks that he made in London recently about democratic backsliding in India.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition continued its demand for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani Group of companies. The government now has only two weeks to get the Union Budget for FY 2023-2024 passed in Parliament.
Things took a turn for worse with the Delhi Police turning up at Gandhi’s doorstep on Sunday morning. After nearly two hours of drama, Rahul Gandhi, with legal help from Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sent a preliminary reply to Delhi Police regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he made in Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Terming the police action as “unprecedented”, Gandhi, in his preliminary reply, questioned the sudden urgency shown by the Delhi Police over his January 30 remarks made in Srinagar and sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response, according to sources privy of the development.
Gandhi, in a four-page preliminary reply to Delhi Police, assured that he would give details of the women he spoke about within a fortnight, and asked whether this had anything to do with his position taken both inside and outside Parliament on the Adani issue, sources said.
He also asked whether campaigns of other political parties including the ruling BJP, have been subjected to such kind of scrutiny or questioning, they added.
This was the third time that Gandhi was approached in this regard, the officials said, adding a notice with a questionnaire was sent to him earlier seeking details of victims who approached him about sexual harassment as the police wants to initiate a probe into the matter as soon as it gets the information.
Security had been stepped up around Gandhi’s residence as the police team descended there.
