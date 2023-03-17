Live now
Delhi News LIVE Updates: All eyes today are on Rahul Gandhi and Manish Sisodia. The Congress leader, who returned to Parliament yesterday, may speak in Lok Sabha on Friday (March 17), if he is allotted time by the Speaker. On the other hand, former Delhi deputy chief minister’s custody granted to the Enforcement Directorate by a city court will end today.
Facing flak for his “democracy under attack” in India remarks in the UK, Gandhi on Thursday had said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a “test of Read More
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to “slap several false cases” against AAP leader Manish Sisodia to keep him in jail for a long time.
“PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!” Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Kanjawala hit-and-drag case victim Anjali’s family will protest outside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha at 12:30 pm. The family claimed that the promises made to them by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government after victim’s death have not been fulfilled.
▶The CBI action is an outcome of a preliminary enquiry which had “prima facie disclosed the offences” against Manish Sisodia and other named accused.
▶The preliminary enquiry was conducted by the agency on a reference from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi Government on November 4, 2016.
▶The preliminary enquiry, first step by the agency to detect prima facie criminality in the allegations, showed irregularities in the appointments made in the unit, financial misappropriation and violation at various levels.
▶The enquiry report which is now part of the 11-page FIR has alleged that posts for retired employees in the unit were created without concurrence from the Administrative Reforms Department and the lieutenant governor who is the competent authority.
▶The CBI, in its preliminary enquiry report, has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, regarding setting up the unit but no agenda note was circulated.
▶The government created 20 posts for the FBU to be adjusted in 88 posts created in Anti-Corruption Branch on an order from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
▶The 88 posts only had tentative approval of Administrative Reforms department and there was no approval from the competent authority that is Lieutenant Governor, they said.
▶The then Vigilance Secretary Jain “deliberately and willfully avoided” referring the creation of 20 posts for FBU to Administrative Reforms Department for concurrence, the FIR alleged.
The CBI has filed a fresh FIR against Delhi’s jailed former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged misuse of official position and financial impropriety in the government’s Feedback Unit (FBU) which was also used for collecting “political intelligence”, officials said Thursday.
Along with Sisodia, the agency has named 1992-batch IRS officer Sukesh Kumar Jain who was then secretary of vigilance, retired CISF DIG Rakesh Kumar Sinha who was working as special advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and joint director in the Feedback Unit, they said.
It has also booked former joint deputy director of Intelligence Bureau Pradeep Kumar Punj, who was working as deputy director of the FBU, retired assistant commandant of CISF Satish Khetrapal who was working as feedback officer, and Gopal Mohan, advisor, anti-corruption, to Kejriwal, for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
▶The CBI is investigating a case related to the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor sales policy introduced in 2021. Manish Sisodia was heading Delhi’s excise department at the time. The policy was implemented on November 17 2021.
▶Under the policy in Delhi, the government no longer had anything to do with selling liquor and allowed only private shops to do so.
▶Under it, Delhi was divided into 32 excise zones and retail liquor licenses were issued to private players for 849 vends.
▶As per the AAP-led Delhi government, the central aim of the policy was to stop black marketing, increase revenue and improve the consumer experience.
▶The government reported a substantial 27 per cent increase in income from the policy, generating around Rs 8,900 crore.
▶However, the new policy soon ran into trouble, first with Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing, which reports to the BJP-led Central government. then, with Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
▶Citing a report which accused Sisodia of bending rules for providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees under the new policy, Saxena asked for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
▶The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and sought details of victims so that action can be taken, officials said on Thursday.
▶Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked him “to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment”.
▶According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”.
▶Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.
▶Congress leaders have ruled out an apology by Rahul Gandhi, who met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought permission to respond in Parliament to the allegations levelled against him.
▶Addressing a press conference, Gandhi alleged that the whole “tamasha” around his remarks in Britain has been created by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue and asserted it is a “test of Indian democracy” as to whether he would be allowed to respond to the allegations by the BJP in Parliament.
▶Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy under brutal attack” remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Thursday demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was “not above Parliament”.
▶They alleged that Gandhi had insulted the country from foreign soil by asserting that the US and European nations were oblivious that a huge chunk of democratic model had come undone in India.
▶”India’s prestige has not been attacked in such a manner before. Political differences may be there but there cannot be a graver crime than to seek interference from foreign powers. Anger prevails across the country for the grave insult Rahul Gandhi has inflicted upon what even the world acknowledges as the mother of democracy,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Delhi.
▶Rahul Gandhi is under immense fire from the BJP-led central government over his comments in London, with at least four Union Ministers demanding his apology in and outside parliament.
▶Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of “lying” about India in London and expressed anger that the Congress leader had not shown any remorse for his actions.
▶During his visit to the UK, Gandhi had said it was surprising that the so-called defenders of democracy, which are the US and European countries, seem to be oblivious that a huge chunk of democratic model has come undone.
▶ “The opposition is fighting the battle and it is not an Indian battle alone, actually it is much more of a bigger battle, a battle for a huge part of democratic people,” he had said.
▶The BJP has accused Gandhi of seeking intervention of foreign powers in India by portraying the state of democracy in the country in a poor light.
▶Gandhi’s remarks have rocked Parliament, with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha failing to transact any significant business on the first four days of the Budget session’s second half.
After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that MP going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to “shut up”, asked Gandhi at a press conference, his first after returning from the UK. He had also met the Lok Sabha speaker, requesting him for time to speak in the House to put on his version on the issues.
The entire week has been a washout with the government demanding an apology for Rahul Gandhi, while the Opposition has accused the Centre of deliberately derailing Parliament as “it does not want to have a discussion on Adani issue”.
A Delhi court had given the Enforcement Directorate the custody of the Aam Aadmi Party leader for seven days. ED had earlier arrested Manish Sisodia after questioning him in Tihar Jail.
The agency’s remand note had mentioned that they found the Delhi deputy CM was involved in money laundering activities. The ED said that he was involved in a criminal conspiracy related to a liquor policy scam.
The ED had also told the court that Sisodia is in “exclusive position of information” related to the alleged scam and, thus, his custodial interrogation should be granted. It will be interesting to see, if the Enforcement Directorate will seek further custody or not.
