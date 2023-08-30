CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi on Track for Second-driest August in Two Decades, Warm Conditions Likely Over Next 4-5 Days
1-MIN READ

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 20:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Warm and dry conditions are likely in the city over the next four to five days. (File image/News18)

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum 36.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday

With a rainfall deficit of 60 per cent so far, Delhi is on track to experiencing the second-driest August in at least two decades, according to India Meteorological Department data.   Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months.

The cumulative precipitation so far this year has already surpassed the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall so far this month (91.8 mm) being 60 per cent less than normal.  The city recorded just 41.6mm rainfall in August 2022 against a normal of 247.7mm, making it the national capital’s driest August in 16 years. In 2006, it had recorded just 98 mm rainfall during the month.

Warm and dry conditions are likely in the city over the next four to five days.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
