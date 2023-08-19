Delhi: One Night, Three Stabbings, One Death; Search for Third Accused Underway

The national capital of Delhi witnessed a spree of stabbing cases late on Friday when three PCR calls were received by the Welcome Police Station.

Police investigation has revealed that three men went on a stabbing splurge at night. The Delhi Police have arrested two of the accused and they have been identified as Kapil Chaudhary and Sohail. The knife — weapon of attack — has been recovered from Sohail. Search for the third accused is underway.

Chaudhary, had previously been involved in two criminal cases and had come out of prison just three months ago.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old Shere Mohammad was stabbed in the stomach. The victim, however, saved his life by rushing back inside his house.

The second victim Gufran died after he was stabbed in the back. The 32-year-old was tailor, working in a jeans factory.

Sharik — the third victim of the spree — got stabbed in his neck. However, the 22-year-old was able to save himself.

Further investigation is underway.