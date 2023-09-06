CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi InterviewJawanAsia Cup 2023G20 SummitJoe Jonas
Home » India » Delhi: Passenger Held with Pistol at IGI Airport
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Passenger Held with Pistol at IGI Airport

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 21:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The passenger has been booked by the police under the Arms Act. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The passenger has been booked by the police under the Arms Act. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Passenger P Das was intercepted during security checks around 8 am at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a senior official said

A Singapore-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and two empty magazines in his hand baggage.

Passenger P Das was intercepted during security checks around 8 am at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a senior official said.

The passenger, who was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Singapore along with his wife and child, was offloaded and handed over by the CISF personnel to the Delhi Police for further investigation, the official said.

The man could not give a satisfactory reply as to why he was carrying the arms that are banned from being brought in the airport terminal area or to be carried inside an aircraft, the official said.

Security protocols are at an all-time high at the airport due to the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in the national capital from September 9-10.

The passenger has been booked by the police under the Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Delhi airport
first published:September 06, 2023, 21:04 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 21:04 IST