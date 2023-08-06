CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police Arrest Two Members of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Delhi Police Arrest Two Members of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 11:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Sources said the accused have been identified as Vicky and Narender

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two members of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief exchange of fire in the Dwarka area, said officials on Sunday.

Sources said the accused have been identified as Vicky and Narender. According to the information, a raid was conducted by the Crime Branch in the Dwarka area following a tip-off to apprehend the duo.

Upon seeing the police, both accused drew pistols and opened fire. The police retaliated, firing back. Around five rounds were exchanged before both accused were overpowered.

Both accused individuals are involved in over a dozen criminal cases. As of now, Delhi Police have not officially commented on the matter. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
