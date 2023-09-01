Delhi Police Conducts Helicopter Slithering Exercise Ahead of G20 Summit

The trainee commandos of the Delhi Police on Friday conducted a helicopter slithering exercise ahead of the G20 Summit here, officials said.

According to the officials, helicopter slithering for the second batch of commandos was conducted from 9 am to 11 am at Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan.

Delhi is gearing up to host the G20 Summit which will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

As an integral part of its preparations, on Friday, the newly recruited trainee commandos of the city police demonstrated their proficiency in the helicopter slithering exercise at Delhi Police Academy (DPA) in Jharoda Kalan, officials said.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Helicopter Slithering Exercise took place at the Delhi Police Academy by the 2nd batch of trainee commandos. The exercise will help the trainees boost their confidence to tackle every situation and carry out safety operations.

Nineteen sub-inspectors, including three women, and 162 constables from the Delhi Police undertook the ‘Helicopter Slithering’ field tactics drill training, which was conducted using a Border Security Force (BSF) MI-17 IV helicopter here, they said.

The constables have undergone three-month commando training at DPA. This rigorous training was essential to enhance the preparedness of law enforcement ahead of the G20 Summit and was carried out under the guidance of BSF Air-Wing and commando trainers from the academy, officials said.

Slithering from a helicopter is an exceptionally perilous procedure, posing significant risks not only to the pilot but also to the individuals descending from the helicopter, due to the powerful rotor-generated wind gusts, police said.

To facilitate this training session, a dedicated helipad was meticulously prepared within the grounds of the academy, they said.

During the session, newly recruited constables and sub-inspectors successfully executed helicopter slithering from heights of 7 metres and 10 metres, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination, they said.

In the last such exercise on May 30, 90 commandos comprised of 55 men and 35 women SWAT commandos also did their helicopter slithering training. A total of 500 commandos have already been trained for this exercise, they said.

Sunil Kumar Gautam, Special Commissioner of Police (Training), said, “In the last lap of training, people are trained to de-board the helicopter. Our helicopters are kept at 15 metres distance and then our commandos come down with the help of a rope. This makes them confident. In the G20 summit, these will be installed at several special places, from where they can go and operate for security operations."