Delhi Police Detain Punjab Duo Over Pro-Khalistan Slogans on Delhi Metro Walls Ahead of G20 Summit

Two people from Punjab were detained and questioned by the Delhi Police on Thursday, days after pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit.

Police sources said the duo were “in touch” with anti-India elements and were being questioned. No arrests have been made yet, they added.

The slogans ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ were found written on the walls of the Delhi Metro stations at Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

A purported video was released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the Metro stations. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, spokesperson for the SFJ, said in the video, “G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada."

On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, “anti-national" and “Khalistan-related” graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, Delhi Police had said. The walls were painted with slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad" and “Referendum 2020". The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested two men in connection with the incidents.

News18 had earlier this month reported on pro-Khalistan groups exploiting youth to carry out propaganda. Sources had told News18 that no organised group was involved in the graffiti cases, but Khalistani entities were scouring social media to identity youth harbouring anti-India sentiment.

“The group gradually start radicalising them with their agenda and show a pathetic picture of Indian Sikhs. They show them 1984 riots visuals and teach them about Operation Blue Star. These youths were mainly born after 1984 and they are in the grip of these Khalistani gangs,” a top intelligence source had told News18.

“They ask them to carry out the task of painting walls and putting up flags with a promise of $1,000-2,000. When police remove such graffiti, the boys are refused payment,” the source had added.