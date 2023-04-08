Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Self Inside PCR Van in Civil Lines, Probe Underway

Imran Mohammed, a Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead on Saturday morning in the Civil Lines area of the national capital. The incident took place when he was inside the PCR van and his colleague and van driver Constable Atul Bhati had gone to a toilet, police said.

The incident took place at around 6:25 am and Mohammed was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital where he was declared brought dead, a PTI report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi as saying.

Imran had shot himself with his official weapon on Bela Road near Chandgi Ram Akhara. The district crime team has been called to inspect the incident, police added.

Earlier in January this year, a Delhi Police head constable had shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station, officials said. Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Police’s central district shot himself at 3.30 am, they said.

A suicide note was also recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons, a PTI report quoted a senior police officer as saying.

