Delhi Police Nabs 'Alcoholic' Who Threatened To Kill PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nitish Kumar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday evening arrested a man who allegedly made calls to the police control room, threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to the police, the caller, identified as Sudheer Sharma who is a carpenter by profession and called the police control room twice.

According to his son’s statement, the accused was an alcoholic.

“He is an alcoholic. Over the course of the investigation, we found that the accused made the calls in an inebriated state," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said, news agency ANI reported.

A PCR call was received at 10:46 am on Wednesday and the caller threatened to kill the Bihar chief minister if not given Rs 10 crore.

Then a second call was received at 10:54 am, and this time the caller said he will kill the prime minister and home minister if he’s not handed Rs 2 crore.

The first call’s location was in Nangloi area, and the second one was traced under the Paschim Vihar (East) police station, according to news agency PTI.

The SHO of Paschim Vihar (East) police station and four other personnel were tasked with tracing the accused.

The man was not in the house and his son Ankit told the police that his father is a carpenter and an alcoholic.

He added that his father was drinking since early morning on Wednesday, police said.

Further investigation on the matter is currently underway.