Delhi Police Nabs 'sextortionists' Trying to Reel in Union Minister
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Nabs 'sextortionists' Trying to Reel in Union Minister

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 08:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The Crime Branch is investigating the matter to arrest more persons involved.(Representational image/AFP)

Police said that the minister had received a video call on WhatsApp in June, and the moment he picked it up, a porn video started playing

Delhi Police has arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly making a sextortion call to a Union Minister, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to police, the minister had in June received a video call on WhatsApp and the moment he picked it a porn video started playing. He disconnected.

The minister later received a call with the person on the other side threatening to release his video clip on social media.

The accused, Mohammad Wakeel and Mohammad Sahib, were arrested in July, and the complaint was made in June, police said.

The Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the matter, is making efforts to arrest other people involved in the scam, said the officer.

first published:July 27, 2023, 08:20 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 08:20 IST