Delhi Police Shares 'Terrifying' Video of Couple Performing Stunts While Riding Bike

Delhi Police recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video making people aware about the risk of ‘reckless driving.’ In the video, a couple can be seen on a bike and recklessly driving it. It basically shows the negative impact of driving recklessly. In the video, a man can be seen performing highly dangerous stunts while speeding.

He is accompanied by a woman as a pillion rider. The couple is not wearing a helmet. Further into the video, the man loses the balance and falls off the motorbike along with the woman. The video is both hilarious and alarming. “JAB WE MET with an accident due to reckless driving,” wrote Delhi Police while uploading the video. In the background, you can hear a song from ‘Jab We Met.’

JAB WE MET with an accident due to reckless driving.#DriveSafe@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/adfwIPtHlX— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 28, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 31K views. “Ohhhh BEAUTIFUL.. It is in deed needed.. The Number of Road Romeos in Delhi is increasing day by day putting life of themselves and of others at Risk. Hence,lete there be some Exemplary Enforcement, Punishments & Fines so as to make these as a Precedents for rest others,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Message delivered in a subtle but powerful way. Salute to Delhi Police for their innovative ideas to enlighten people.”

Many lauded the police department for such creative ways of making people aware.

Meanwhile, earlier, Haryana police arrested two people in connection with a viral video in which one person was seen sitting and sipping beer on top of a moving car in Gurugram, while three others were sticking their heads out of the windows. The arrests were made after two videos of the incident surfaced online, following which city police also slapped a fine of Rs 6,500 on the owner of the car.