Controversial Pro Khalistani slogans appeared at multiple metro stations and nearby areas in Delhi including Shivaji Park, MadiPur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi Metro Station on Sunday.

“Delhi banega Khalistan" and “Khalistan referendum zindabad" were the messages spray painted on walls of certain buildings in the national capital.

An investigation into the matter is underway, Delhi police said.