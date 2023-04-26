CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Public School Mathura Road Gets Bomb Threat via Email, Probe Underway
Delhi Public School Mathura Road Gets Bomb Threat via Email, Probe Underway

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

This is the second time this month that a school in Delhi has received a bomb threat. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi School Bomb Threat: In a similar case on April 12, a school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, has received a bomb threat through an e-mail. According to Delhi Fire services a probe is underway in the matter.

According to cops, they received a call around 8.10am from the school authorities over the bomb threat after which a team of cops rushed to the spot.

In a similar case on April 12, a school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said. The bomb squad and other agencies had inspected the school for explosive substances but found nothing.

In that case, a senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email. The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
