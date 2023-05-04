Delhi Rain: 'Fog on a May Morning', Cold Weather After Rainfall; More Showers Predicted 

The weather in Delhi is not what May normally feels like, with no trace of heatwave, a chill in the air with mercury at 16.9 degrees Celsius and a foggy morning that people woke up to on Thursday in parts of the city after three days of intermittent rainfall.

The city crossed rainfall average for month of May with intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather in the city and adjoining for the last three days under the influence of successive western disturbances.

While the unusual fog in Delhi-NCR on Thursday surprised residents, weather department officials said high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

With more rain on cards, the month of May, generally the hottest in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of nearly 40 degrees Celsius, is likely to see fewer heatwave days as per IMD predictions.

ACs Off, Geysers On After Rain; Waterlogging Brings Traffic Snarls

While the pleasant weather brought by rain reduced the use of ACs in Delhi and adjoining areas, waterlogging also led to traffic snarls. Low-lying areas in the city were inundated on Wednesday after continuous rainfall, disrupting vehicular movement on key roads.

Heavy traffic was reported on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, ITO, Akshardham, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS towards IIT Delhi, and India Gate circle.

A portion of road caved in in Delhi’s Patparganj area that connects. Public Works Department (PWD) officials said they received a total of 32 complaints regarding waterlogging, an Indian Express report mentioned, adding that most of these complaints were from North Delhi, Alipur road, Jahangirpuri, Central and New Delhi, East Delhi and Rohini, they added.

Strong winds also snapped power and internet cables in some areas.

Netizens took to social media and shared how the unusual May rain in Delhi has brought the temperature down, giving winter feels in the peak summer month.

May 1. New Delhi. No AC. Blanket. Rain.

Fog on a May morning in Delhi. Never ever before have I experienced this in over 4 decades of living in this city. This is surreal!

Delhi Crosses May Rainfall Average in 3 Days

While Delhi on an average receives 29.4 mm of rainfall in May, this year the city has already recorded more than 36 mm of precipitation in the first three days of the month.

Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius at 6 am on Thursday. Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa logged 11.8 mm, 24.6 mm, 14.6 mm, 13.8 mm, 31.5 mm, 9.5 mm, 55.5 mm and 15.5 mm of precipitation, respectively, on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, recorded 20.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, and a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal. May had a cool start, with the city gauging 14.8 mm of precipitation on Monday.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Another Spell of Rain Likely from Friday; Sharp Drop in Temperature

Weather department has predicted another spell from Friday onwards. Delhi recorded more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, due to to back-to-back western disturbances.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the capital until May 7, an IMD official said.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday owing to intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.

The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and dropped to 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the second coldest day in the month in 13 years. The city recorded a maximum of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per figures mentioned in a PTI report.

The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until May 9.

As per IMD, May is the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of nearly 40 degrees Celsius. IMD office has predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

(With PTI inputs)

