Rain Turns Delhi Weather Pleasant on Yoga Day as Irani, Nadda Perform 'Asanas', Mandaviya Cycles to Venue

Residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and other neighbouring regions of the national capital were greeted with light rainfall on Wednesday morning as they headed out to practice asanas on International Yoga Day.

The downpour is expected to bring some more respite from the scorching heat as the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.

“21/06/2023: 05:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), NCR (Bahadurgarh)," RWFC tweeted.

Amid the pleasant weather, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda performed yoga at Gurugram’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium, while Union minister Smriti Irani was seen doing the asanas in Noida.

In the national capital, many leaders and people in top posts were seen participating in the ninth International Yoga Day. Among them, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycled to New Delhi’s AIIMS to take part in the celebrations, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performed yoga in Delhi Cantt and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi led the yoga session at Purana Qila.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (UP) Kotputli and Viratnagar," the bulletin from Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, which provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions, read.

According to RWFC, light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Delhi-NCR, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, “Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Deramandi), NCR (Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad and Jattari (UP) during next two hours," it tweeted.

Earlier on June 19, Delhi received light rains while the IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies. The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).