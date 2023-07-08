Delhi Rains Cause Chaos in Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar; People Wade Through Knee-deep Water | WATCH

Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s most posh and important business and commercial centers, was hit by severe waterlogging on Saturday as the national capital experienced heavy rains and the highest monsoon spell in 20 years. Pedestrians and shopkeepers encountered difficulties as a result of the downpour.

“Just a few hours of rain has resulted in such a horrible situation," said a commuter as incessant rainfall caused waterlogging at outer circle of Connaught Place. Many commuters were forced to get off their two-wheelers and wade through waterlogged roads.

Following a heavy downpour, numerous areas in central Delhi’s Connaught Place faced severe waterlogging, leading to water entering shops and showrooms. Water also entered the handicraft stores on Janpath Road due to poor drainage.

This is the situation in Cannaught Palace pic.twitter.com/ivwoXIcB6q— Ayushmann Kumar (@Iam_Ayushmann) July 8, 2023

The waterlogging in the upscale area triggered anger among social media users, with many placing the blame on the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. The heavy rainfall revealed the shortcomings of Kejriwal’s administration as even the prestigious location faced waterlogged streets, a user claimed.

The situation raised concerns about the conditions in ordinary residential areas, with one user highlighting the irony of Delhi’s central business district being ranked the fifth most expensive prime office market in the world, according to CBRE’s semi-annual Global Prime Office Occupancy Costs survey in 2015.

Similar scenes were seen at Sadar Bazaar where people were spotted wading through knee-high waters.

Waterlogging hit the Pragati Maidan tunnel, connecting India Gate with Ring Road, resulting in its closure for vehicular movement for nearly an hour. The Pul Prahladpur underpass, prone to deluge, also experienced some water stagnation. However, prompt measures were taken to pump out the water, ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters, officials said.

The PWD control room received waterlogging complaints from areas including Jangpura, New Seelampur, Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri, Vikas Marg, ITO, etc.

Ek din or aisi barish Hui bhaiya.. to boats chalegi kal..,😂😂shopkeepers of sadar bazar market..all the millionaire used thella to enjy kejriwal model pic.twitter.com/i3Pc7AeqRL — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) July 8, 2023

According to a senior official from the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, recorded a significant rainfall of 126.1 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. This measurement is the highest since July 10, 2003, when a 24-hour rainfall of 133.4 mm was recorded. The city experienced an all-time high rainfall of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

Saturday’s rainfall marked the season’s first heavy downpour, prompting the IMD to issue a ‘yellow alert’ for Sunday.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)," the Met office said in a tweet.

According to the police, a 58-year-old woman lost her life after being trapped under the debris of a ceiling that collapsed on a flat in Tibbia College Society. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, likely as a result of heavy rainfall.

In another incident, heavy rains caused a portion of the wall of Deshbandhu College in Delhi’s Kalkaji area to collapse, damaging several cars. Additionally, the combination of rain and strong winds led to the uprooting of numerous trees, with one falling onto a car in East of Kailash, Delhi.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), they received a total of 15 complaints regarding waterlogging since morning. The PWD official stated that in addition to these complaints, they also forwarded grievances about waterlogging on stretches managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies. As of now, the situation is said to be under control.

