Delhi Flood Situation May Remain Unchanged As More Rains Expected; 3 Boys Drown in Water Pit | Updates

After a relative lull of two days, Delhi saw heavy rains in Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic snarls in places that were already reeling from flood-like situations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to take stock of the situation on ground.
For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.
Here are the latest updates on Delhi rains
- At least Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 23.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all ministers regarding the flood situation in the capital, and the relief efforts to deal with it.
- Speaking about the meet, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that all relief camps have been set up with all basic facilities. “Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition,” Bhardwaj said.
- Taking to Twitter, the LG said that PM Modi “called up just after reaching the country to take a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and had complete information of the efforts being made in this regard. He has directed to do all possible work in the interest of Delhi’s people with the Centre’s help and cooperation."
- Although still above the danger level mark, Yamuna’s water level followed a downward trend as floodwaters receded from many areas.
- Delhi has been facing an unprecedented flood-like situation as Yamuna breached its banks following days of heavy rain in the river’s upper catchment areas.
- Although Saturday’s rain could lead to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days.
- According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in the river came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday.
- As Delhi continues to deal with rainfall and flooding, a Navy team has arrived from Mumbai to help in the work amid the current situation.
- Taking to Twitter, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “I welcomed Naval team that has arrived from Mumbai. It’s raining heavily now so work of Navy will start from tomorrow.”