Delhi Flood Situation May Remain Unchanged As More Rains Expected; 3 Boys Drown in Water Pit | Updates

After a relative lull of two days, Delhi saw heavy rains in Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic snarls in places that were already reeling from flood-like situations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to take stock of the situation on ground.

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Here are the latest updates on Delhi rains