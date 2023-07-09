Delhi Rains: Record-breaking Rainfall in 24 Hours, Residents Say 'Will Need Boats' | Visuals

Giving Mumbai feels, Delhi logged its highest July day rain in over 40 years as incessant Monsoon showers drenched the city, bringing waterlogging, traffic snarls for the residents and commuters.

Delhi, with 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, has recorded the highest rainfall on a July day since 1982 and third highest since 1958. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday’s was the season’s first heavy spell of rain, adding that a ‘yellow alert’ is in place for Sunday.

Meteorologists attributed the heavy downpour in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of Northwest India to an “interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds".

Here Are The Top 5 July Rain Records of Delhi:

It has been pouring in Delhi since Saturday, throwing life out of gear in several parts of the city and its nearby areas like Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad due to rain-related woes.

Social media has been flooded with visuals of knee-deep water and waterlogging at several places of Delhi after the incessant showers that even led to the death of one person in Karol Bagh and 15 house-collapse incidents.

Severe Waterlogging reported from parts of #Delhi as Ridge recorded century 🌧️🌧️#Rainfall reported between 8:30am-2:30pmRidge 111.4mmSafdarjung 98.7mmLodhi Road 92.0mmPitampura 81.5mmAyanagar 21.6mmMungeshpur 20.0mmPalam 10.6mm#Delhirains pic.twitter.com/qniA8IhJYM — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 8, 2023

According to data, the highest amount of 24-hour rainfall in Delhi in July took place on July 21, 1958, when 266.2 mm was recorded.

The heavy rainfall on Saturday submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and led to major snarls on roads.

Strong winds and showers also reportedly caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas. With the showers bringing back the familiar scenes of waterlogged roads and long lines of vehicles stuck in the deluge, residents expressed anguish over Delhi’s “poor drainage system".