Home » India » Delhi Rains: Road Cave-in Near India Gate, Yamuna Bridge Closed | Check Traffic Advisory
1-MIN READ

Delhi Rains: Road Cave-in Near India Gate, Yamuna Bridge Closed | Check Traffic Advisory

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for traffic movement (Image: Twitter/ Delhi Traffic Police)

Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for traffic movement (Image: Twitter/ Delhi Traffic Police)

The movement of traffic will remain restricted at the Pragati Maidan tunnel, which is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging

With incessant rainfalls lashing Delhi for the past few days, many areas in the national capital are witnessing waterlogging, due to which commuters have to battle traffic snarls. Delhi has been receiving unprecedented torrential rains since Sunday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate rainfall for Tuesday.

To help commuters navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls, Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory informing residents about the roads that should be avoided.

As per the advisory, the movement of traffic will remain restricted at the Pragati Maidan tunnel, which is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging. Police asked commuters to take other alternative routes.

“Traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to a road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it added.

Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for traffic movement till further orders due to the dangerous level of water in the Yamuna River.

Further, police said that traffic is also heavy on Old Delhi Gurugram road in the carriageway from Samalkha towards Kapashera due to the breakdown of a bus near Samalka bus stop.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the waterlogging situation, an extensive pumping operation is currently underway by Delhi Police and tunnel maintaining authorities.

“We kindly request commuters to utilise alternative routes and modes of transportation available. Adequate signage and information boards have been placed at strategic locations to guide commuters towards the alternative options,” the traffic cops urged.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
first published:July 11, 2023, 10:35 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 10:37 IST