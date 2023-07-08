CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi Rain Causes Traffic Jams, Waterlogging in Several Areas; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert for Sunday
Delhi Rain Causes Traffic Jams, Waterlogging in Several Areas; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert for Sunday

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:00 IST

Traffic moves at a slow pace due to waterlogged roads near ITO following rains in Delhi on July 8. (Image: PTI)

This was the season's first heavy spell of rain in Delhi. An 'Orange Alert' is sounded for the entire day on Saturday, and a yellow one for Sunday

With more rainfall predicted during the day, Delhi on Saturday witnessed heavy and continuous rainfall, inundating several areas under water, causing long traffic jams and leaving normal life out of gear.

This was the season’s first heavy spell of rain,  the India Meteorological Department said.

For today, an “orange alert" continues to be in place, and a “yellow alert" is sounded for Sunday.

Till 2:30 PM on Saturday,  98.7 mm of rain was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, and 111.4 mm by the Ridge Observatory.

More rainfall predictions

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day today.

Light to moderate intensity of rain will continue in amunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana), IMD said.

Waterlogging menace 

Rainfall has continued since last night and throughout the day, leading to waterlogging in most areas and severe inundating in the low-lying ones.

The early-morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations.

Heavy waterlogging was reported from Pusa Road, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road.

The PWD has already received at least 15 complaints of waterlogging since the morning.

“Apart from these, we also received complaints about waterlogging on other stretches that are under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) or other agencies. We forwarded those complaints. The situation is under control so far. The road around Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University’s north campus witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters," said a PWD official.

Temperatures after rainfall

After rainfall, Delhi’s temperature went down to 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. It also recorded humidity at 96 per cent.

The city’s  Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

