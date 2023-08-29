Delhi Rape Case: Is Suspended Govt Official's Son Also Involved in Rape? Delhi Police Clarifies

In response to speculations suggesting potential involvement of suspended Delhi officer Premoday Khakha’s son or other family members in the alleged sexual abuse of his friend’s minor daughter, the Delhi Police have clarified that the ongoing investigation is yet to uncover any substantiating evidence to support such claims.

“Till now in investigation, two persons have been found alleged in the crime and have been arrested. Further investigation is being processed," Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Delhi, has said.

“The victim in her written statement before the Magistrate has not mentioned any other names," the senior officer was quoted as saying to NDTV.

Jitendra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, refuted the reports, suggesting the participation of additional individuals. According to the report, he said that till now two persons have been identified and apprehended in the incident.

Delhi HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the case involving the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl by a suspended Delhi government official named Premoday Khakha and his wife, who reportedly gave her medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar of Tis Hazari Courts had on August 23 extended their judicial custody by 14 days.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula took suo motu cognizance, and listed the matter for next hearing on September 14.

During the hearing, the court asked the Delhi Police to file a status report and ensure the protection of the minor’s identity and prevent any disclosure.

The Delhi Police apprised the court about the critical health condition of the young victim, who is currently hospitalised. They mentioned that she experienced a seizure as recently as Sunday.

The bench sought a status report from the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department also.

The counsel appearing for the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights told the court that the body has taken cognizance of the incident and that it will also file a response in the matter.

Both Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were produced separately before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Katyayini Sharma Kandwal on August 22, who sent them to one-day judicial custody.

What’s the Case

On August 21, the Delhi Police had arrested 51-year-old Khakha, who has been suspended as deputy director in the Women and Child Development department of Delhi government, and his wife after questioning them for several hours at their residence. The move came after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a city hospital.

The couple is a resident of Shakti Enclave in the Burari area. The accused allegedly raped the victim repeatedly between 2020 and 2021. A police source said the accused kept on raping the minor daughter of his friend for months, during which his wife also allegedly assisted him.