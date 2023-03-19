CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi Records 15.4 Degrees Min Temp; Light Rain Predicted
1-MIN READ

Delhi Records 15.4 Degrees Min Temp; Light Rain Predicted

PTI

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The relative humidity was recorded to be 94 per cent. (Image/ ANI)

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded to be 94 per cent, they said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average. PTI AMP VN VN

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
March 19, 2023, 11:37 IST
March 19, 2023, 11:37 IST
