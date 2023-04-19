CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » Delhi Records 1,757 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths; Positivity Rate 28.63%
1-MIN READ

Delhi Records 1,757 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths; Positivity Rate 28.63%

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:24 IST

Delhi, India

Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied in Delhi. (Representational Image/Reuters)

Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied in Delhi. (Representational Image/Reuters)

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied.

The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Debalina Dey
Debalina Dey is a chief sub-editor with over nine years of experience at the desk. An English Honours graduate from Calcutta University, Debalina also...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. Covid
first published:April 19, 2023, 23:24 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 23:24 IST