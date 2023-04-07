Delhi Records 733 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate at 19.93 Per Cent

Delhi on Friday logged 733 fresh Covid cases, the highest in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

The health bulletin said two more Covid-positive people died in the city. However, “Covid finding was incidental", it added.

The national capital had recorded 620 cases on August 26.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

At present, the city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has risen to 20,13,403. The data showed that 3,678 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the rise in Covid cases and is “prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said last week.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation, Kejriwal said there was no need to worry for now and the city government was taking all required steps.

Delhi recorded 293 fresh cases on Monday with the positivity rate rising to 18.53 per cent, which meant nearly one out of every five people tested returned a positive result.

The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Nearly 120 of the 7,989 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals in the city are occupied while 1,491 patients are in home isolation, the Health Department said on Friday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 2,331, it added.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge.

However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of vaccines.

They also said the rise in cases could be the result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2.

The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisation than the other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough, and fever.

