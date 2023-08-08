CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Records Max Temp of 34.4 Deg Celsius, Light Rain Likely on Wednesday

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 23:25 IST

Delhi, India

On Tuesday, the national capital registered a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, the average for this time of the season, the weather office said. (File photo/PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy on Wednesday and there is a possibility of very light rain in parts of the city

It was a sunny Tuesday in the national capital and the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy on Wednesday and there is a possibility of very light rain in parts of the city.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 66 per cent, according to the IMD data.

On Tuesday, the national capital registered a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, the average for this time of the season, the weather office said.

On Monday, the city registered a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
