Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 38.2 Deg C

Humid weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 54 per cent and 84 per cent and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the weather office.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ’satisfactory’ category (AQI 77), as was that of Gurugram (AQI 87), Greater Noida (AQI 67), Ghaziabad (AQI 70), Faridabad (AQI 64) and Noida (AQI 71).

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ’good’, 51 and 100 ’satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ’moderate’, 201 and 300 ’poor’, 301 and 400 ’very poor’, and 401 and 500 ’severe’.