Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 21.4 Deg C, Light Rain Likely at Few Places

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60%, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with very light rain and drizzle at a few places during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

