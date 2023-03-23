Delhi Riots: Court Charges Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain, 10 Others With Murder, Conspiracy

A Delhi court on Thursday charged former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain and ten others in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020.

The charges have been under sections relating to conspiracy, rioting, murder, and promoting enmity between groups, according to news agency ANI.

This also includes the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the riots. Sharma’s body was recovered in a drain after the riots.

The court said, that Hussain acted in a manner that motivated the mobs. In its order, the court said that motive was causing damage to Hindus.

The 11 people have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 153A, 302, 365, 120B, 149, 188 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

