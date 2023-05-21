Delhi Road Rage: Man Stabbed to Death, Cousin Thrashed

In a case of road rage, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death while his cousin was brutally beaten up in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

According to sources, the incident took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police got a call about the incident at around 10.30 a.m.

A senior police official said that Harish alias Pappu and his cousin, Harish Vijender were travelling by a scooty. Near R Block they lost control of the scooty which skidded off and both were thrown off the vehicle.

“The accused Nitesh, Rahul, and Jatin, used foul language which led to an argument. The accused brought bottles and started hitting Harish Vijender. When Pappu tried to save him from the clutches of the accused, he was stabbed by Nitesh on the backside of his right thigh," said the official.

The official said that both the victims were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where Pappu was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Harish Vijender was admitted with stab wounds.

The police said that they lodged a case in this respect and detained all the accused. The weapon used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from their possession.

Further investigation into the matter is on.