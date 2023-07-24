CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyWeather TodayManipur Viral VideoSeema HaiderHindon River
Home » India » Delhi: Robber Leaves Behind Rs 500 On Finding Nothing Valuable At Elderly Couple's House
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Robber Leaves Behind Rs 500 On Finding Nothing Valuable At Elderly Couple's House

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 11:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The elderly man told the police that all almirahs in the house were intact and nothing was stolen. In addition to that, the man found a Rs 500 note lying near the main gate

In a bizarre incident, thieves, who came to rob an elderly couple in Delhi’s Rohini, reportedly left behind Rs 500 after they found nothing worth stealing in the house. The incident took place in Rohini’s Sector 8 area on the intervening night of July 20-21, police said on Monday.

According to police, in his complaint, the 80-year-old retired engineer M Ramakrishna said that on the evening of July 19, he along with his wife went to visit their son, who lives in Gurugram.

“On the morning of July 21, he received a call from his neighbour informing him about a theft at his home. Upon receiving the information, he immediately rushed to his home, where he found the lock of the main gate broken. When he went inside, he learned that thieves could not steal anything," police said.

The elderly man told the police that all almirahs in the house were intact and nothing was stolen.  In addition to that, the man found a Rs 500 note lying near the main gate.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are searching to nab the thieves

“Further investigations have begun," police said.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. robbery
  3. Rohini
first published:July 24, 2023, 11:39 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 11:40 IST