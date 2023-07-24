Delhi: Robber Leaves Behind Rs 500 On Finding Nothing Valuable At Elderly Couple's House

In a bizarre incident, thieves, who came to rob an elderly couple in Delhi’s Rohini, reportedly left behind Rs 500 after they found nothing worth stealing in the house. The incident took place in Rohini’s Sector 8 area on the intervening night of July 20-21, police said on Monday.

According to police, in his complaint, the 80-year-old retired engineer M Ramakrishna said that on the evening of July 19, he along with his wife went to visit their son, who lives in Gurugram.

“On the morning of July 21, he received a call from his neighbour informing him about a theft at his home. Upon receiving the information, he immediately rushed to his home, where he found the lock of the main gate broken. When he went inside, he learned that thieves could not steal anything," police said.

The elderly man told the police that all almirahs in the house were intact and nothing was stolen. In addition to that, the man found a Rs 500 note lying near the main gate.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are searching to nab the thieves

“Further investigations have begun," police said.