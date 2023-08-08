Delhi: 74-year-old Killed, 2 Injured in 3 Robberies Within 10 Minutes; Police Raise Concerns

The Delhi Police are observing a significant trend of robbers targeting senior citizens, following three separate robberies within 10 minutes in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area that led to the death of a 74-year-old man and injuries to two others.

The Delhi Police said they received three separate incidents of stabbing-cum-robbery in Sagarpur area on Monday.

First Case

At 5:17 am, a PCR call was received regarding a stabbing incident. Police swiftly responded to the scene and discovered Ashok (54), a resident of Jagdamba Vihar in West Sagarpur, had been injured. He was transported to DDU Hospital by a PCR van, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Preliminary investigation unveiled that three individuals on a motorcycle had assaulted and robbed the injured person, taking away his watch and purse. The injured’s condition was stable, and he was subsequently discharged from the hospital, the DCP said.

2 More Robberies in 10 Minutes

In a span of five to ten minutes, the suspects committed two additional robberies, officials said.

In one of the incidents, which occurred near Mohan Block, the victim, identified as Mohan Lal Chhabra, a resident of Durga Park in Sagarpur, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. He had been robbed of a gold ornament and cash, the DCP added.

Another robbery occurred near Durgapark, where the victim, identified as Om Dutt Singh, a resident of Sagarpur, was admitted with stab injuries. His condition was stable, and he was subsequently discharged from the hospital. He had been robbed of Rs 500 in cash and some documents, according to Manoj.

Three Accused Arrested

The police have confirmed the arrest of the three accused individuals.

The police have registered three distinct cases related to the incidents at the Sagarpur police station and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the police analysed both technical and human surveillance. A tip-off regarding an individual named Akshay led to his arrest from the Palam Village area, according to the DCP. The accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and divulged the identities of his accomplices, he added.

Subsequently, his associates Sonu and Vaibhav Srivastava were also held from Manglapuri Jhuggi and Dabri, as per reports.

Accused Akshay Kumar is a notorious criminal with 42 cases filed against him, according to a NDTV article. The murder weapon has been retrieved, along with the stolen items. The police are also investigating whether the three accused individuals were under the influence of intoxicants, the report added.

As per the police, the post-mortem report will determine the number of stab injuries sustained by the deceased.

Prima facie, the motive appears to be robbery. However, a more in-depth investigation will uncover the reason behind the knife attack. Additionally, it will be determined whether their intention was to specifically target elderly individuals.

Mohan Lal Chhabra’s son, Mahendra Chhabra, mentioned that his father was on his way to a physiotherapy session when the incident occurred.

The incidents come amid a spate of similar incidents of criminals targeting elderly citizens in the early hours where streets are deserted. Delhi Police officers are discussing ways to devise measures aimed at preventing the recurrence of such incidents.

(With inputs from PTI)