Delhi: Sarita Vihar Flyover To Remain Shut for 50 Days, Traffic Snarls Expected | Check Alternate Routes

Commuters in Delhi may have to face traffic snarls for the next 50 days, as the carriageways of the Sarita Vihar flyover on Outer Ring Road will remain closed from Wednesday owing to repair work being undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD). The flyover is a part of Mathura Road which connects southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana.

The Delhi traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of the flyover, as per which, the PWD is going to start the repair work of the flyover from today.

The closure of the transport route may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

Delhi Traffic Police’s Advisory

“Each carriageway of the flyover will take about 25 days to be repaired and the flyover will be closed for traffic while other carriageways will remain open for traffic. In the first and second phase, the portion of the flyover from Ashram to Badarpur will be repaired and in the third and fourth phase, the portion of the flyover from Badarpur to Ashram will be repaired," it stated.

The advisory said that due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar Flyover on Mathura Road starting on June 1, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days.

To avoid inconvenience, commuters are advised to follow Delhi Police’s traffic advisory. Passengers headed to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc are advised to plan their departure well in advance and choose an alternate route to avoid delay.

Alternate Routes For Passengers

▶The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards Sarita Vihar flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the stretch.

▶Commuters coming from Ashram on Mathura Road and going towards Badarpur and Faridabad are advised to follow road number 13A from the slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover and then take a U-turn from road number 13A to reach on Mathura Road.

▶Similarly, commuters coming from Ashram towards Noida on Mathura Road are advised to follow DND flyway from Ashram Chowk to reach their destination.

▶Those coming towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road are advised to take left turn towards Okhia Estate Marg, Crowne Plaza from slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover.

▶Commuters coming towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road are advised to use Mehrauli-Badarpur Road via Badarpur Border to reach their destination.