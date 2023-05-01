Delhi School Bomb Threat a Hoax, Planned by Student 'For Fun', Say Police

Days after a bomb threat was received via email at the Delhi Public School Mathura Road, police on Monday said the threat was sent by a student from the same school allegedly “for fun."

Police stated that after conducting an investigation, they discovered that a minor was behind the false bomb threat and that the individual confessed to making the threat during interrogation.

According to an NDTV report, the 16-year-old student planned the prank “just for fun" after a false threat was made at ‘The Indian School’ in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar, which gave the student the idea.

The school received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo in a statement had said the threat was received on the official email address of the school administration and the police were informed around 8 am.

The incident prompted the transfer of the case to the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. As a result of the incident, 4,000 children were evacuated from the school and the entire campus was searched in a state of panic.

Local police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and a SWAT team were immediately sent to the spot.

Police had said a case was registered in connection with the incident under the IT Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar has faced bomb threats twice, once in April 2023 and another in November 2022. In the most recent incident on April 12, the school received a bomb threat through an email. The school was evacuated and the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. Later, it was revealed that the email was a hoax.

