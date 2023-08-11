Delhi: 24 School Students Hospitalized Due to Gas Leak Near Railway Tracks in Naraina; Probe On

In an unfortunate incident, at least 24 students from a Naraina school in New Delhi were hospitalized due to a gas leak at nearby railway tracks. Fire tenders have been sent to the site to remedy the situation.

As many as 15 students were admitted to the RML Hospital while 9 students at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. Two students have been placed on oxygen support.

A team of doctors from the MCDs Health department and officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation.

Delhi MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi reacted to the incident and stressed that the “first priority is the health of the children".

“23 children had to be hospitalized after gas leakage reached a municipal school near the railway line in Narayana, Delhi. 8 children are admitted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, their condition is stable. 15 children are admitted to RML Hospital, out of which 2 children are Anxious, on Oxygen," the AAP leader said in a tweet.

“Instructions have been given for a comprehensive investigation on why the gas leakage happened and from where," she added.