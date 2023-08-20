Delhi: Security Guard Thrashed by Drunk Man Over Parking Dispute in Dwarka Housing Society

A security guard was allegedly beaten by a 28-year-old inebriated man over a parking dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The Dwarka South police station received a PCR call at 12.04 am regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment in Dwarka sector 6. The guard, Sadashiv Jha, was allegedly beaten by a person named Sahil over a parking issue. The guard sustained an injury over his left eyebrow, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to the doctor who conducted the medical examination, the nature of injury was simple and blunt, police said. A Medical examination of the accused was also conducted and Sahil was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The statement of the guard has been recorded and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

A purported video circulating on social media shows a security guard standing outside the house of the accused. In the video, the security guard can be observed being confronted by two men in the presence of the accused’s parents.

(With inputs from PTI)