Delhi Sees Cleanest July Since 2019, Lowest Average AQI For 7 Consecutive Months

Delhi has recorded its cleanest air for the month of July since 2019 along with having its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) for seven consecutive months.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this year in July, the national capital witnessed “Good to Moderate" levels of AQI for all 31 days.

The average AQI in July this year was 83.7, which was better than the average of previous years, including 87.3 in last year, 110.1 (2021), 83.8 (2020), and 134.1 (2019), 103 (2018) and 98 (2017).

This year, data shows that the the average AQI of Delhi for seven consecutive months was 182.6. This is far better than what is was in previous year, 209 in 2022, 204.7 (2021) and 215.3 (2019).

Apart from this, the city recorded its lowest daily average AQI on July 29, with the air quality being at 59.

In terms of PM 10 concentration, which is responsible for the air pollution, in July this year was 77 µg/m3, which was the same in 2020 during coronavirus lockdowns.

This comes as Delhi saw heavier rains than usual with recording 153 mm rainfall on July 8, its its highest-ever for the month in 41 years.

This was also its third-highest since 1958, when the station recorded 266 mm in a single day on July 20 and 169.9 mm rainfall in just 24 hours on July 25, 1982.

The July monsoon, which has been 15 percent higher than the normal, has pulled the countrywide rainfall in the season from a 10 percent deficit in the end of June to 6 percent above by the end of this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).