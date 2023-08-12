Delhi Services Act & Data Protection Act Become Laws with President Draupadi Murmu's Approval

President Droupadi Murmu granted her approval to four bills that were passed during the monsoon session of the Parliament. The bills include: Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

In a blow to the Arvind Kejriwal government and the opposition unity, Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the bill concerning Delhi government officers including appointments and transfers, giving more power to the Centre over the affairs in the national capital.

The Upper House of Parliament witnessed a division of votes in which the ruling coalition got the support of 131 members while 102 MPs voted against the bill, which seeks to create an authority for transfer and disciplinary proceedings against bureaucrats from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

The bill was already passed, on August 3, by Lok Sabha where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the majority.

The passage of the bill in Parliament can be seen as the first defeat of the newly stitched coalition of 26 opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, DMK, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP. The opposition was hoping to beat the bill in Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA does not have the majority but parties like YSCRP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) came to the rescue of the ruling coalition.