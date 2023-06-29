At Delhi Park with Friend, 16-year-old Gangraped in Shahbad Dairy; Cops Probing if Teens Knew Accused

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on the evening of June 27 in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday. The victim was sitting with her friend in a park when three people came, took turns to rape her and fled the spot.

“On receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused," an officer said, adding that the cops are also looking out for her friend. Police is also trying to establish if the victim new the accused men.

The incident comes a month after sensational Shahbad Dairy murder when a man repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view.

The horrifying murder, that took place on May 28, was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said.